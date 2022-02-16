Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $3.30

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00007483 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $2.82 million and $678,160.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.07 or 0.07075144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,061.33 or 1.00010625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00049064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

