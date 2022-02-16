Morgan Stanley Upgrades Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) to “Overweight”

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.48.
Thales Company Profile
