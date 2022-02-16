Morgan Stanley Upgrades Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) to “Overweight”

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.48.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

