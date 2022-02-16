Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Shares of MAA opened at $208.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

