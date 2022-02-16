Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

NYSE:FL opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,214 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,153,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

