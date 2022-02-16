Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TUFN stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $321.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $19,993,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 1,220,642 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,681,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 625,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

