NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

