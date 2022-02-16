NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $797,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $517.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

