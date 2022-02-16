NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.77. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

