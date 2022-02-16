NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $86,010,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Exelon by 32.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

