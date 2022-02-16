EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ stock opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.49. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $165.73 and a one year high of $202.21.

