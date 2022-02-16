Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $729,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.9% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $111.59 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.