FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.