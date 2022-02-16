Brokers Set Expectations for SMC Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SMC in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get SMC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SMCAY opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. SMC has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.86.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.