Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.900-$ EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.59.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mattel by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

