Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Q2 updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of QTWO opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $147.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.22.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Q2 by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,199,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

