NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $593.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

