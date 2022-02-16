NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

