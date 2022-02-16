California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 569 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $34,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $425.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $354.17 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

