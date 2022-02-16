Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

RHP opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

