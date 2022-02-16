Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

WPM opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

