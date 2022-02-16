Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

ISRG stock opened at $289.31 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

