Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,785 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15,360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 267,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 266,196 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 339.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,653,000.

DFAI opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

