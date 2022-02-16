Man Group plc Acquires 781,312 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,312 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $18,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.