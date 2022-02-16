Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

