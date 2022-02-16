Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

JPUS opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $84.74 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

