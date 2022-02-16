Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Teekay Tankers worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

