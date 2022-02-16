Man Group plc Decreases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412,726 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

