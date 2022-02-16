Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 79,990 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

