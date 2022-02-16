Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.
Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.