Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,109 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 547,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

