Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$52.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$47.01 and a 1-year high of C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$55.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.1500003 earnings per share for the current year.

