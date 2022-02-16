GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$181.41 million and a PE ratio of -12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.24. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$39.99.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,866,179.20. Also, Senior Officer Brendan Riley purchased 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,092.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,827.99.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.