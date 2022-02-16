GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$181.41 million and a PE ratio of -12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.24. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$39.99.
GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
