Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Chemours Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chemours in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CC opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. Chemours has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

