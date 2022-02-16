Brokers Set Expectations for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CVE:GPV opened at C$8.13 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.28 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Brendan Riley bought 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$108,092.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,827.99. Also, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,866,179.20.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

