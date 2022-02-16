Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LSRCF opened at $196.51 on Wednesday. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $305.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.19.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

