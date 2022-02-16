Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 542 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $308.49 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.79 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

