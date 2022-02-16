Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Reduced by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $154.33 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.