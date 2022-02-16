Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $2.58 Million in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 1.23% of SportsTek Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.