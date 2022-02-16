Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 143.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.