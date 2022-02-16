Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $464.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.69. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Natural Resource Partners worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

