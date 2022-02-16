Brokerages Expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. Cidara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cidara Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

