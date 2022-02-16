Short Interest in Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Declines By 28.9%

Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 236,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,384,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

Valens stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Valens has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

VLNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

