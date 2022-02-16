Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.96

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCDTF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.