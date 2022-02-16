Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading Down 3.4%

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$41.60 and last traded at C$41.60. Approximately 1,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.18. The company has a market cap of C$869.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11.
About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)
