0Chain Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $17.94 million and approximately $132,123.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042109 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

