Wownero (WOW) Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $18,348.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

