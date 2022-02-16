Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.