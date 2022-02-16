Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$54.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GIL opened at C$50.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.47. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$32.99 and a 52-week high of C$55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

