PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $52.57 Average PT from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.
PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.
PTCT opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $61.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.