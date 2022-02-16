PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $52.57 Average PT from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

PTCT opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

