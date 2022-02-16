Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Releases Earnings Results

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
Shares of ACST opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.