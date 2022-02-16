Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Releases Earnings Results

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of ACST opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.