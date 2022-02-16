Brokers Set Expectations for Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,796 shares of company stock worth $6,299,890. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.